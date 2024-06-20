Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 Admit Card Out, Check Details

AP PECET 2024 Admit Card Out: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET 2024). Eligible candidates can access their hall tickets on the official website, : The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET 2024). Eligible candidates can access their hall tickets on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in , using their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket no, and date of birth.

The Physical Efficiency and Games Skill Test is scheduled to be held on June 25 at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. Applicants must report starting 6am. The AP PECET is conducted for admissions to BPEd (2 years) and DPEd (2 years) programmes for the 2024-25 academic year at universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP PECET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Navigate to the AP PECET 2024 tab on the homepage

Select the AP PECET admit card 2024 link

Enter your login details and submit

Review the details on the admit card and download

Take a printout for future use

The AP PECET hall ticket includes key details such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, time, and location. Additionally, it features the candidate's photograph and signature for identification purposes.

Each event in the physical efficiency test is worth up to 100 marks, with scores assigned based on conversion tables approved by the AP PECET committee.

If candidates find any errors on their hall tickets, they must contact the exam authorities to have them corrected. Candidates need to carry their admit and a valid government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, or voter ID, to the exam centre.