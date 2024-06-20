Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 Admit Card Out, Check Details

The Physical Efficiency and Games Skill Test is scheduled to be held on June 25 at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. Applicants must report starting 6am. The AP PECET is conducted for admissions to BPEd (2 years) and DPEd (2 years) programmes for the 2024-25 academic year at universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
AP PECET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Navigate to the AP PECET 2024 tab on the homepage
- Select the AP PECET admit card 2024 link
- Enter your login details and submit
- Review the details on the admit card and download
- Take a printout for future use
The AP PECET hall ticket includes key details such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, time, and location. Additionally, it features the candidate's photograph and signature for identification purposes.
Each event in the physical efficiency test is worth up to 100 marks, with scores assigned based on conversion tables approved by the AP PECET committee.
If candidates find any errors on their hall tickets, they must contact the exam authorities to have them corrected. Candidates need to carry their admit and a valid government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, or voter ID, to the exam centre.