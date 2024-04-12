AP Inter Results Out, Check Best Performing Districts

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the results for the intermediate first and second year exam. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official websites — bie.ap.gov.in

This year the pass percentage for 1st year general students is 67 per cent while for 2nd year general students it is 78 per cent. Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-verification and recounting by April 18. They will be required to submit fees for the revaluation of exam paper.

The highest pass percentage in AP 1st year are from the following districts: Krishna 84 per cent, Guntur 81 per cent and NTR district 79 per cent. While the highest pass percentage for AP 2nd year are: Krishna 90 per cent, Guntur and NTR district 87 per cent and Vishakhapatnam 84 per cent.

Around 4,60,273 students appeared in the 1st year exam. Of these, around 3,10,877 qualified the exam. The pass percentage is 67. In the 2nd year examination, nearly 3,93,757 students appeared for the exam. Of these, 3,06,580 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage is 78 per cent.

Steps to check the results

Step 1- Visit the official website of BIEAP.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link 'Intermediate Result 2024'

Step 3- Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4- Press the submit option.

Step 5- Download the scorecard once it is visible on the screen.

As per the official release, the supplementary and improvement exam will be held between May 24 and June 1.