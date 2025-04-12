Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 Declared, Check Direct Link Here

BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially declared the AP Inter Results 2025 for both 1st Year and 2nd Year students today, April 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025 can now check their results on the official website - resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Direct Link Here

To access their Manabadi AP Inter Results 2025, students must enter their hall ticket number and date of birth on the result portal.

How to Check AP Inter Results 2025 for 1st and 2nd Year

To download your AP Inter marks memo 2025, follow the steps below:

Step 1. Visit the official BIEAP result website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link: 'IPE March 2025 Results'

Step 3. Select your year: 1st Year or 2nd Year

Step 4. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5. Click Submit

Step 6. Your AP Intermediate Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 7. Download or print the scorecard for future reference

Alternative Ways to Access Manabadi AP Inter Results 2025

Via WhatsApp (Mana Mitra Service)

Send "Hi" to 9552300009

Receive your subject-wise marks, division, and digital marksheet instantly

Via NDTV Education Portal

Visit: ndtv.com/education/results

Click on: 'AP Class 11 Result 2025' for 1st Year or 'AP Class 12 Result 2025' for 2nd Year

Enter your roll number and other required credentials

View and download your Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2025

AP Inter Exam 2025: Schedule

AP Inter 1st Year Exams: March 1 to March 19, 2025

AP Inter 2nd Year Exams: March 3 to March 20, 2025

AP Inter Results 2025: What Next After AP Inter Results 2025?

Students who are not satisfied with their BIEAP Inter Results 2025 can apply for:

Recounting of marks

Re-verification of answer scripts

Supplementary Exams (for those who did not pass in one or more subjects)

AP Inter Results 2025: Stay Updated

For the latest updates on AP Intermediate Results 2025, toppers list, pass percentage, district-wise performance, and supplementary exam schedule, keep following our education news section.