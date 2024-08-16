AP ICET Counselling 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Check Details

AP ICET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the revised schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result. Students who have registered for the counselling process will be able to check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.