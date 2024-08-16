AP ICET Counselling 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Check Details

AP ICET 2024 seat allotment result is set to be declared on August 20.
AP ICET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the revised schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result. Students who have registered for the counselling process will be able to check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.
AP ICET Counselling 2024: Revised Schedule
- Allotment of Seats for First Phase Counselling: August 20
- Self-Reporting and Reporting to Colleges: August 20 To August 24
- Commencement of Class Work: August 22
- Vacancy Position Submission to APSCHE: August 27
AP ICET 2024 Counselling Allotment Results: Steps to Check
- Go to the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in
- Click on the "AP ICET 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link on the homepage
- Enter your login details
- Check your result and save it
- Take a printout of the result for future reference
Eligibility for MBA and MCA Programs
MBA
- Candidates must have a degree of minimum three years' duration with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC.
- They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination.
MCA
- Candidates must have passed BCA/Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering or an equivalent degree
- Alternatively, candidates must have passed B.Sc./B.Com./B.A. with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned university)
- They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination.