AP ICET Counselling 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Check Details

Students who have registered for the counselling process will be able to check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website.

AP ICET 2024 seat allotment result is set to be declared on August 20.
AP ICET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the revised schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result. Students who have registered for the counselling process will be able to check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the revised schedule, the AP ICET 2024 seat allotment result is set to be declared on August 20.

AP ICET Counselling 2024: Revised Schedule

  • Allotment of Seats for First Phase Counselling: August 20
  • Self-Reporting and Reporting to Colleges: August 20 To August 24
  • Commencement of Class Work: August 22
  • Vacancy Position Submission to APSCHE: August 27

AP ICET 2024 Counselling Allotment Results: Steps to Check

  • Go to the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Click on the "AP ICET 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link on the homepage
  • Enter your login details
  • Check your result and save it
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference

Eligibility for MBA and MCA Programs

MBA

  • Candidates must have a degree of minimum three years' duration with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC.
  • They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination.

MCA

  • Candidates must have passed BCA/Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering or an equivalent degree
  • Alternatively, candidates must have passed B.Sc./B.Com./B.A. with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned university)
  • They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination.
