Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Results Today: Know How To Download Scorecard

AP EAPCET 2026 Result: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, is expected to announce the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 results today. The scorecard download link will be activated on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The provisional answer key for the was issued on May 25, 2026, with the objection window closing on May 27.

According to official exam notification, candidates will be ranked based on the EAPCET normalised marks (75% weightage) and Class 12 marks (25% weightage). Applicants must note that the rank obtained in the AP EAPCET 2026 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2026-27 only. The JNTU conducted the Engineering examinations on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026. The examinations for Agriculture and Pharmacy were held on May 19 and 20, 2026.

How To Check Result?

Follow the steps given below to check your AP EAPCET 2026 scores.

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the tab/box indicating "AP EAPCET 2026 Result" on the homepage

Enter your registration number and AP EAPCET hall ticket number

Click on 'View Result'

Students are advised to download and save the AP EAPCET scorecard for the counselling and admission process.

Login Details Required

Candidates must keep the following login credentials ready to access their scorecards:

Registration Number AP EAPCET Hall Ticket Number

The exam body has advised candidates to preserve the online application form, hall ticket and rank card to produce them when called for verification.

The qualifying marks for the AP EAPCET 2026 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for the ranking, as per the official guidelines. However, for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark has been prescribed by the board.