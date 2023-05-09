AP EAPCET 2023 Hall Tickets Out; How To Download

The AP EAPCET hall tickets have been released today.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted this month. The AP EAPCET hall tickets have been released today on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates can download their hall tickets through individual login on apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2023 examination (Engineering) will be held from May 15 to May 19 and APCEAT (Agriculture and Pharmacy) will be conducted from May 22 to May 23. The exam was earlier known as Andhra Pradesh Engineering and Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET).

How to download AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and click on the link for AP Common Entrance Tests (CETS) 2023.

Step – 2 Select AP EAPCET 2023 and then click on “Download Hall Ticket”.

Step – 3 Enter your registration number or payment reference id, qualifying examination hall ticket no. and date of birth and click on “Proceed”.

Step – 4 Your AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 5 Check the hall ticker thoroughly and make sure that all your details are correct. Download the hall ticket and take a printout.

The preliminary keys for the AP EAPCET 2023 exam for both streams will be published on the APSCHE website on May 24.

The AP EAPCET exam is a computer-based test conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, for admission to various professional courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh. AP EAPCET 2023 exam will be held in two sessions – 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm - through online mode. The paper will carry a total of 160 questions with a total weightage of 160 marks. Candidates will be given three hours to write the exam.