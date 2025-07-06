Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Counselling Starts Tomorrow, Register Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will open the counselling registration window for admission to various courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (EAM) tomorrow, July 7, 2025. Candidates who qualified the EAM Common Entrance Test (CET) will be able to register for the counselling session on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How To Register For Counselling ?

Visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on " AP EAMCET Counselling 2025".

Enter the required details.

You will be successfully registered for the counselling process.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates will be able to register and pay the prescribed fee for the counselling process from July 7 to July 16, 2025.

Candidates will be able to upload certificates online and verify at HLCs from July 7 to July 17, 2025.

Here are some more important dates, candidates applying must note:

Web options entry: July 10 to July 18

Change of web options: July 19

Seat allotment result: July 22

Self-joining and reporting at allotted colleges: July 23 to July 26

Commencement of classes: August 4

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates registering for the counselling process will require the following documents: