Anna University's Bio-Informatics Online Hackathon To Fight COVID-19

A national level Bio-Informatics online Hackathon on COVID-19 by Anna University is open now until May 6, 2020 for full stackers. Students and faculty from all disciplines, startups, and all full stack developers in app and mobile responsive web development across India are eligible to participate, according to a statement from IIT Bombay.

"This Hackathon is an initiative of Anna University. Anna University has kindly invited the Spoken Tutorial project at IIT Bombay to join hands, and to popularise it," the statement from IIT Bombay said.

IIT Bombay's Spoken Tutorial team has invited all students who scored 80% and above in its online tests of C, C++, HTML, Java, PERL, PHP and MySQL, Python, R, and Scilab to participate.

Apart from Anna University, the other organisers of this Hackathon are Madras School of Social Work, Derbi Foundation, Bangalore, and Climate Smart Technology, Coimbatore.

This activity is supported by AICTE, NSDC, Skill India, Startup India, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

The last date for registration is April 26, 2020.

Cash prizes and awards will be given to winners.

All participants have to release their App for public use, but need not share their source code.

