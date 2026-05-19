Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 Out, Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially released the AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 for Class 10 students appearing in the supplementary examinations. Students can now download their admit cards through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, or access them through the WhatsApp-based Manamitra service.

Confirming the release, Dr K V Srinivasulu Reddy, Director of the Department of Government Examinations, said that electronic hall tickets have been made available online and through school login accounts to ensure easy access for all affiliated students.

Direct Link to Access Hall Ticket

How To Download AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026?

Visit the official BSEAP website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit the details and verify

Download the hall ticket and take a printout

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket and carry a printed copy to the examination centre.

How to Access Hall Ticket via WhatsApp Manamitra Service?

The Andhra Pradesh government has enabled a WhatsApp-based service called "Manamitra." Students can obtain their hall tickets by sending a message to 95523 00009. This service allows students to receive their hall tickets directly on their smartphones without visiting cyber cafes or schools.

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket, including their name, exam centre, subject details, and examination timings. In case of any error, candidates should immediately contact their school authorities.

AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule

According to the official schedule, the AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2026 will begin on May 25, 2026, and continue till June 4, 2026. Most examinations will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The supplementary exams provide students with an important second opportunity to improve their scores and continue their academic journey without losing a year.