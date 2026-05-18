Andhra Pradesh LAWCET Result 2026 And Final Answer Key Out, Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the AP LAWCET Result 2026 along with the final answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test can now check and download their rank cards online from the APSCHE Official Website.

The AP LAWCET 2026 examination was conducted on May 4, 2026, for admission into 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM courses offered by participating law colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Direct Link to Check Result

How to Check AP LAWCET Result 2026?

Visit the official website at APSCHE LAWCET Portal

Click on the "AP LAWCET Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter hall ticket number and registration number

Click on the submit button

The AP LAWCET 2026 result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future admission and counselling use

Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies of the rank card safely until the admission process is completed. The result includes important details such as candidate name, marks obtained, rank secured, and qualifying status.

AP LAWCET 2026 Qualifying Marks

Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by APSCHE to become eligible for the counselling process. The category-wise qualifying marks are given below:

General: 35% marks (42 out of 120)

OBC: 35% marks (42 out of 120)

SC/ST: No minimum qualifying marks

Candidates who meet the qualifying criteria will be able to participate in the AP LAWCET counselling process for admission into various law programmes in Andhra Pradesh colleges. Students are now advised to regularly visit the official APSCHE portal for updates regarding counselling dates, certificate verification, and web option entry schedule.