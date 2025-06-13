Andhra Pradesh Launches Scheme Offering Rs 15,000 Annual Aid per School Child

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Andhra Pradesh government has launched the Talliki Vandanam scheme for schoolchildren.

The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has launched 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme where Rs 15,000 will be given annually to every school-going child in a household, a top official said on Friday.

'Talliki Vandanam' is one of the 'Super Six' set of welfare promises made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 polls.

"The government has issued guidelines for the implementation of the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, a key initiative designed to empower mothers/guardians across the state, by extending financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum per child to every eligible mother/guardian," said Kona Sasidhar, secretary to government in an order.

Irrespective of the number of children in a household who attend school from Class I to intermediate, the scheme will be extended to all eligible households.

Likewise, the government will also take into account the expected eligible enrollments into Class I and junior intermediate for this scheme, it said.

Over 67 lakh students and 43 lakh mothers will benefit from the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme. Out of Rs 15,000 per annum, Rs 2,000 will be deducted at source for the overall development of educational ecosystem in the state, involving maintenance, hygiene and sanitation.

According to the secretary, this scheme focuses on making school education more accessible and inclusive with a commitment to provide equal opportunities and improve learning outcomes.

"The scheme empowers mothers to be actively involved in their children's schooling from Class I to Class XII, while recognising their pivotal role in shaping educational progress," he said.

The benefits of this scheme will be extended to all the eligible children, Sasidhar said, adding that government, private aided and private unaided schools and junior colleges will be covered.

The southern state has set a timeframe between June 12 and July 5 to complete the entire disbursal and implementation of the scheme.

Dubbed as the "mother of all welfare schemes" by the government, 'Tallki Vandanam' is also aimed at encouraging families to have more children as part of Naidu's focus on addressing a plummeting population and 'demographic management'.

