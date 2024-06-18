Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2024 Shortly, Check Steps To Access

AP Inter 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to announce the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) results for both 1st and 2nd-year students today. Students who appeared in the compartment exams can check and download their results on the official website, The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to announce the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) results for both 1st and 2nd-year students today. Students who appeared in the compartment exams can check and download their results on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in

These supplementary exams were conducted from May 24 to June 1 this year. A total of 5,17,617 students enrolled for the first year and 5,35,056 for the second year, including both regular and vocational students in Andhra Pradesh.

AP Inter 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, bieap.apcfss.in

On the homepage, navigate to the result tab

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Submit the details and download your result

AP Inter Results 2024

This year, the pass percentage for first-year general students is 67%, while for second-year general students, it is 78%. Students dissatisfied with their results had the option to apply for re-verification and recounting by April 18.

The districts with the highest pass percentages for AP 1st-year students are Krishna with 84%, Guntur with 81%, and NTR district with 79%. For AP 2nd-year students, the highest pass percentages are in Krishna with 90%, Guntur and NTR district each with 87%, and Visakhapatnam with 84%.

Around 4,60,273 students appeared for the 1st-year exam, with around 3,10,877 qualifying, resulting in a pass percentage of 67%. For the 2nd-year examination, nearly 3,93,757 students appeared, and 3,06,580 cleared the exam.