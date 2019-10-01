AMU's Maulana Azad Library Receives ISO Certification

AMU's Maulana Azad Library is one of the largest university libraries of the world.

After enriching minds and making thousands of students and scholars bury their noses in book pages for decades, the Central Library of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), popularly known as Maulana Azad Library reached another milestone as it is has been awarded the ISO-9001:2015 certification. Maulana Azad Library is one of the largest university libraries of the world which possesses about 18,00,000 volumes of books and 55,097 current journals in hard and soft copies.

At the function to celebrate the occasion, the Chief Guest, AMU Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Akhtar Haseeb said that MA Library has received this honour after sustained efforts and hard work.

"The certification is a proof of 'Quality Management System' and the availability of the provision of library Services to address academic and research needs of scholars, students and teaching fraternity of University," said Prof Haseeb.

He added that it is a great achievement for AMU that M A Library is now one of a few university libraries in India which has been awarded with ISO-9001:2015 certification.

The Pro Vice Chancellor applauded the efforts of University Librarian, Dr Amjad Ali and his team for this commendable job.

The foundation of the Library was laid in 1877 at the time of establishment of the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental College by Lord Lytton, the then Viceroy of India and it was named after him as Lytton Library.

The present grand seven-storied building was inaugurated by Late Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India in 1960 and the Library was renamed as Maulana Azad Library, after a great scholar, educationist, statesman, freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of the independent India.

Maulana Azad Library is the Central Library of the University with more than 110 sister libraries (college/departmental libraries). It is a World famous repository of rare manuscripts and books in Urdu, Persian and Arabic languages. One of the most priced part of the Library is its Manuscripts Division which possess about 16,000 rare and invaluable manuscripts on Islam, Hinduism, etc.

ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

This standard also aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

All the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 are generic and are intended to be applicable to any organization, regardless of its type or size, or the products and services it provides.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.