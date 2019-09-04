AMU Invites President Ramnath Kovind For Its Centenary Celebrations

The AMU VC has appealed to University staff and its alumni to generate funds for centenary celebrations.

To mark its centenary celebrations, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has invited President of India Ramnath Kovind to inaugurate the centenary celebrations on December 17, 2020. AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor while chairing a consultative meeting to chalk out the detailed programme of centenary celebrations informed that formal invitation to the President of India for inaugurating the celebrations has already been extended. Prof Tariq Mansoor also informed that University Grants Commission will be requested to grant Rs 20 Crores for holding various programmes to mark the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor has appealed to University staff and its alumni to generate funds for this purpose.

To begin with, the Vice Chancellor directed the Finance Officer to deduct Rs 50,000 from his salary to begin the contribution drive for the centenary endowment.

"We are also contacting other funding agencies and other organizations for providing funds towards centenary celebrations", Prof Mansoor said during the meeting.

To make the occasion memorable, the University has decided to publish a coffee table book on notable achievements of the institution over the last 100 years. In addition to this, a series of lectures will be held by various departments of studies and eminent scholars will be invited to speak on the historical evolution of the institution. Further, a centenary Alumni Meet will be organized and a World Alumni Directory will be published as part of the centenary celebrations.

The University has mooted plans to construct a Centenary Gate at its Purani Chungi entrance on the pattern of Bab-e-Syed, a centenary Alumni Guest House with a projected amount of Rs 5 to 6 Crores and centenary Reading Halls at Maulana Azad Library and Women's College premises, besides submitting a proposal to the UGC for the establishment of an Institute of Professional Studies for Women with a cost of Rs 1.40 crore.

The University has also proposed to construct a Convention Centre for Rs 40 Crores to provide common facility for seminars, conferences and other academic activities.

Besides this, the University has also decided to set up a Sir Syed Chair which has already been approved by Academic Council and the Finance Committee.

The University came into being on December 1, 1920 by the government notification. However, the inaugural function of the University was held on December 17, 1920.

