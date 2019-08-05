Prof Akhtar Haseeb Joins As New AMU Pro-Vice Chancellor

Professor Akhtar Haseeb has been appointed as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of AMU

Professor Akhtar Haseeb, former Vice Chancellor, Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Faizabad, has been appointed as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the varsity, till further orders and in addition to his own current duties. The Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Tariq Mansoor has appointed Professor Haseeb in his new role, according to a statement from the varsity.

Prof Haseeb, a senior faculty member in the Department of Plant Protection, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, is a renowned academician and has a vast administrative experience, the statement said.

Earlier, he served as the Vice Chancellor of Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology (Faizabad, UP) and held key positions in various capacities including Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences; Controller of Examination; Chairman, Department of Plant Protection and Officiating Registrar during different periods.

Prof Haseeb passed MSc (1976), MPhil (1977), PhD (1983) from AMU and did PG Nematology from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.

His area of specialization covers a broad area in Botany and Plant Protection including Agricultural Plant Pathology and Nematology.

His thrusts area is diseases of complex etiology of crops, integrated pest management and biological control.

Prof Haseeb was also a part of the team of scientists of Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Lucknow that earned a patent for yielding clone of Mentha arvensis.

He has supervised three PhDs and one MPhil besides 16 research and development projects supported by different extra mural funding agencies. He has published a book as chief editor and contributed 20 book chapters while publishing about 150 research papers in national and international journals of repute, attending more than a hundred seminars and conferences and delivering more than a hundred invited lectures at different seminars and symposia.

