22 Students From AMU Computer Science Department Get Placement

The Profilety Consulting Pvt Ltd has selected 22 final year postgraduate students of Computer Science, Aligarh Muslim University A(MU), through a campus placement drive jointly organized by the Training and Placement Office (General) and Department of Computer Science of the varsity. The selected students will be given 3-months training in cloud and virtualization after which they will be offered a guaranteed job as "Cloud Engineer" in IT organizations with a prospective salary package of Rs 3-5 lakh per annum.

The Profilety Consulting Pvt Ltd, in association with Vskills (Government of India) and VMware has launched a "Career Programme for Computer Science students with a job guarantee".

This programme aims at providing industry oriented practical training to the students.

Javed Waseem, Assistant TPO, Department of Computer Science, welcomed the Profilety Consulting Pvt Ltd team headed by HR Manager Vikrant Agrawal.

"We are honored to be a part of this placement drive and our organization will be happy to provide better career opportunities to the students of Aligarh Muslim University," Mr Agrawal said.

Prof Jamshed Siddiqui, Chairman, Department of Computer Science, along with Prof Ubaidullah Bokhari and Mr Saad Hameed, TPO General, supervised the placement drive.

