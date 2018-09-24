Aligarh Muslim University Online Application For PhD Programme Notified

The application details have been made available on the website, www.amucontrollerexams.com.

Aligarh Muslim University or AMU has notified online application for admission to PhD programme for the academic session 2018-19. AMU Controller of Examinations, Mr Mujib Ullah Zuberi, through a notification, has informed that interested candidates for admission to PhD programme in AMU during the current academic session can fill the online application form till October 15, 2018. The application details have been made available on the official website of the varsity, www.amucontrollerexams.com.

The Controller of Examinations has also said that detailed schedule will be notified separately.

The notification has now been released for Indian and Foreign nationals.

In another development today, the varsity has announced today that it has collected approximately Rs 20 lakh from its teaching and non-teaching staff to be donated to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The money, which was collected after an appeal by AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor will be directly handed over to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.

