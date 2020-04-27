Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor Join Education Minister's '#MyBookMyFriend' Campaign

After Rajkummar Rao, several other Bollywood celebrities have joined the Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal's Twitter campaign, '#MyBookMyFriend'. The latest to join the bandwagon and share what he is reading is Amitabh Bachchan.
"A room without books is a body without souls," wrote Senior Bachchan on his twitter account and shared a picture of the book he is currently reading - 'Talking to my Daughter' by Yanis Varoufakis. 'Using my lockdown to devour this books," he wrote.
T 3512 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2020
'A room without books is a body without soul'.
Using my lockdown time to devour this book
"Talking to my Daughter" by Yanis Varoufakis .. #MyBookMyFriend
Thank you @DrRPNishank for the much-needed idea to bring back reading in the digital age! pic.twitter.com/n3crLI86YK
Mr. Bachchan also thanked the HRD Minister 'for the much-needed idea to bring back reading in the digital age'.
Mr. Bachchan is also reading 'The Anarchy, by William Dalrymple. "Stephen King once wrote, “Books are a uniquely portable magic.” I am so happy to be struck by this magic in #lockdown," he wrote.
T 3512 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2020
Stephen King once wrote, "Books are a uniquely portable magic."
I am so happy to be struck by this magic in #lockdown. Thanks @DrRPNishank for #MyBookMyFriend campaign. I am reading 'The Anarchy' , by William Dalrymple these days. pic.twitter.com/Ggk15h1FjF
The Education Minister thanked Senior Bachchan for participating in the campaign and added that his participation will inspire other readers.
"Every act of yours is truly iconic and inspirational for the youths to emulate," he wrote.
Thankyou @SrBachchan ji for participating in the #MyBookMyFriend campaign.— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 26, 2020
Your participation will inspire and lead millions of readers and followers to the amazing world of books and wisdom.
Every act of yours is truly iconic and inspirational for the youths to emulate. https://t.co/SudtlAf1Nt
"There is no friend as loyal as a book," tweeted Shraddha Kapoor, who is reading 'The Secret Principles of Genius'.
"There is no friend as loyal as a book." The Secret Principles of Genius #MyBookMyFriend@DrRPNishank , thank you for reminding us that, we would not let #COVID19 hamper with our learning. ????????— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 25, 2020
Chunky Panday tweeted that he is reading Ian Fleming's 'Casino Royale', and said that this is a great initiate by the HRD Minister to encourage people to read during the lockdown.
#MyBookMyFriend Reading Ian Fleming's very first Book CASINO ROYALE ???????? The birth of James Bond. Great Initiative by @DrRPNishank to encourage people to Read during the Lockdown ????????— Chunky Panday (@ChunkyThePanday) April 25, 2020
Earlier Rajkummar Rao had also tweeted with the hashtag '#MyBookMyFriend' and said that he was reading 'Leonardo Da Vinci - The Biography' by Walter Isaacson during the lockdown.
Apart from B-town celebrities several minister in the BJP government have also joined the campaign and have tweeted about the books they are reading during the lockdown. One among them is Kiren Rijiju, India's Sports Minister, who is 'Winning Attitude' by Jeff Keller, and 'Go! India's Sporting Transformation' and recommended both books to athletes.
