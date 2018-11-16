Ambedkar University, Delhi Begins Online Application For MBA Admission 2019

Ambedkar University, Delhi has begun online application process for MBA admission

Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) has begun the application process for admission to MBA Programme for the 2019-21 session. The programme is offered by School of Business, Public Policy & Social Entrepreneurship (SBPPSE). The University is providing a long window for registration. The registration process starts in November and concludes in February. The selection will be made on the basis of composite score in the written test and interview.

Important Dates

Last date to submit online application form: February 11, 2019

Date of Entrance Examination: February 24, 2019

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Physically Disabled (PD).

Candidates appearing in the final year of bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. If selected, such candidates will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, provided that they submit the results fulfilling the criteria to the AUD office latest by August 31, 2019.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply through AUD's official website. Students would need to register first and then complete the application form.

The fee for the application is INR 1140.00 (INR 570.00 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates). This Fee can either be paid through Demand Draft/ Cash/ Online. Payment by Demand Draft (DD): - After filling the online applicatio form you should get a valid DD in favor of "Ambedkar University Delhi" payable at New Delhi. After Successful submission of the online application form, download the pdf file of your application. Printed copy of the application form, along with the DD is to be submitted either at the AUD Kashmere Gate Campus in person or send by post to:

Dean, Student Services

Ambedkar University Delhi

AUD Kashmere Gate Campus

Lothian Road, Kashmere Gate, Delhi 110006

Click here for more Education News

