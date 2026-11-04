Allahabad University Shifts Classes Online On November 4-5; Reason Unclear

Allahabad University has announced that classes will be held online on November 4 and 5 for students across all departments and centres. The university has not explained why classes are being shifted to online mode for these two days.

In an official notice, the registrar said that teachers must conduct classes online according to the regular timetable. Faculty members have been asked to deliver lectures from their respective departments and centres while following the usual class schedule.

The notice has been shared with deans, department heads, directors, coordinators and other university officials.

Students are also required to attend their classes online on both days as per their timetable. Since no reason has been given for the temporary arrangement, students are advised to keep checking the university's official website, allduniv.ac.in, for any further updates or announcements.