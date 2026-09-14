Allahabad University PhD Admission 2026: Apply By September 25, Check Application Fee

The University of Allahabad (AU) opened the application window for the PhD admission for the academic year 2026-27 offering a total of 959 seats. The registration process is currently underway and candidates who still haven't submitted their forms can visit the official website, allduniv.ac.in and apply for the PhD admission. According to the notification, the last date to apply for the admission process is September 25, 2026.

The Ph.D. programme is a research-based advanced degree programme aimed at promoting advanced study and original research in the chosen discipline. Admission is offered to applicants possessing a Master's degree in the relevant subject as per UGC norms. The minimum duration of the programme is 3 years including mandatory coursework to develop research methodology and subject expertise.

The Allahabad University is offering PhD programs across a wide range of subjects such as Science, Law, Social Science, Humanities, Commerce and more.

The registration fee is different for all categories such as, candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category must pay Rs 600, SC/ST/PwBD category candidates must pay Rs 300 as the application and the exempted applicants are required to pay Rs 1,200 non-refundable fees.

Allahabad University PhD Admission 2026: Reservation Criteria

Reservation of seats shall be applicable as per the Government of India and UGC norms:

Scheduled Castes (SC): 15%

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 7.5%

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): 27%

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10%

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD): 5% (Horizontal Reservation)

PhD Admission Eligibility Criteria

-All the applicants seeking admission to the Ph.D. Programme of the University of Allahabad for the Session 2026-27, must have qualified the UGC/CSIR-NET examinations held in December 2025 and June 2026 to apply for the programme.

-Applicants who have qualified in Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) for DBT-Junior Research Fellowship, DHR-Biomedical Research Eligibility Test (DHR-BRET), National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM) Doctoral Scholarship examination or Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme are applicable to apply for the PhD programme.



-Candidates with valid scores in GATE/JEST/ICAR exam can also apply for the programme.

Applicants wanting to apply for more than one subject are required to submit separate application forms and fee payment for each subject.

Before filling out the form, candidates are advised to go through the admission brochure thoroughly and to visit the official website regularly for regular updates regarding the admission schedule, Research Aptitude Test, merit lists and more.