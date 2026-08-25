Allahabad University Admissions 2026: UG Counselling Registration Begins

The University of Allahabad has started the counselling registration for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Students who want admission to undergraduate and integrated courses can now register through the Samarth Admission Portal.

The university will conduct the entire admission process, including registration, counselling and seat allotment, online. The first cutoff list for different undergraduate courses will be released on the university's admission website.

For this academic session, the university is offering around 12 four-year undergraduate programmes, one BA-BEd integrated course and six five-year integrated programmes.

Admission through CUET UG and NCET

Admission to most undergraduate courses will be based on CUET UG 2026 scores. Students seeking admission to the BA-BEd integrated programme will be considered based on their NCET 2026 scores.

BA-BEd applicants will have to register separately through the designated portal.

Students will need to upload documents such as their CUET UG admit card and scorecard, Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets, photograph and signature while registering.

Candidates can apply for more than one course. However, they will need to complete a separate registration for each programme.

Allahabad University counselling fee

The counselling registration fee is Rs 300 for Unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 150.

The registration fee is non-refundable.

Important instructions for applicants

Students must complete their registration, update their profile, select the programme and pay the counselling fee to be considered for the admission process.

Applicants should ensure that their name, parents' names and date of birth match their Class 10 certificate. Any mismatch could create problems during document verification.

Aadhaar and APAAR ID are mandatory for all applicants.

Students who are offered a seat must pay the admission fee within the given deadline. If they fail to do so, their admission may be cancelled.

Candidates should also keep their registered mobile number and email ID active, as the university will use these details to send updates about counselling, verification and admission.