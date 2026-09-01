Allahabad University Opens PhD Admissions For Academic Session 2026-27, Check Details Here

Allahabad University PhD Admissions: The University of Allahabad has opened admissions for its PhD programme for the academic session 2026-27. The registration window will remain open from September 2 to September 25. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the university's admission portal. The application link will be available on the university's official website.

According to the university's official press release, for PhD admissions for the academic session 2026-27, the UGC/CSIR-NET examinations held in December 2025 and June 2026 will be considered valid.

Additionally, the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET-DBT), DHR-BRET, National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM) Doctoral Scholarship Examination, Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme, GATE, JEST, and ICAR examinations conducted during the prescribed period will also be considered, wherever applicable, in accordance with the eligibility conditions mentioned in the Admission Brochure 2026.

Seat reservations will be applicable as per the Government of India and UGC norms:

Scheduled Castes (SC): 15%

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 7.5%

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): 27%

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10%

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD): 5% (Horizontal Reservation)

Candidates interested in applying for more than one subject will be required to submit a separate application and pay a separate registration fee for each subject.

Applicants are advised to read the PhD Admission Brochure 2026-27 carefully before filling out the application form and to regularly visit the university's official website for the latest updates on the admission schedule, Research Aptitude Test, merit lists, and other important notifications.

"The admission process will be conducted strictly in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, as amended from time to time, and the provisions of the University of Allahabad PhD ordinance," the official press release states.