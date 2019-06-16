Allahabad University Result Out; UGAT, PGAT Results' Direct Link Here

Allahabad University results: UGAT and PGAT results are available on aupravesh2019.com.

Allahabad University result 2019: University of Allahabad or Allahabad University results for entrance examinations held for admissions to various Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses have been released on the official website of the varsity. The results have been made live on the official admission website, aupravesh2019.com. A link to the admission website can be found on the official Allahabad University website, allduniv.ac.in. Both UGAT 2019 results (for admissions to UG courses) and PGAT 2019 results (for admissions to PG courses) can be found on the official admissions portal.

Another Central University located in the state, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has also announced the entrance results today.

Allahabad University result 2019: Direct links

Download your UGAT and PGAT results from the links provided here:

Allahabad University result 2019: UGAT results direct link

Allahabad University result 2019: PGAT results direct link

The varsity's admission portal has notified that the score card has been made live for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), B.SC.(Home Science), Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), B.A.LL.B., LL.B., LL.M., and Master of Commerce (M.Com.).

According to the official notification, the counselling for various courses based UGAT and PGAT will be held in the third week of June.

A candidate who fails to appear for counseling for admission on the date fixed by the University will forfeit his/her claim.

At the time of admission the candidate must have passed the qualifying examination.

Candidate appearing for supplementary examination will not be considered for admission in this session.

"It shall be the duty of the applicant to produce the prescribed/desired documents for admission. In case of non-production of the desired documents, his/her claim for admission shall automatically stand cancelled," the official Allahabad University admission notification said.

The information regarding the desired documents is published in this brochure and any additional information will be published from time to time on www.aupravesh2019.com or on University website.

