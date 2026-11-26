The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the preliminary examination result for the 2025 Assistant Prosecution Officer recruitment, ruling that meritorious candidates from reserved categories cannot be excluded from the open category at any stage of the selection process. The court held that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) lacked the legislative competence to issue such a policy directive.

The ruling emphasised that the "open/unreserved category" is accessible to all candidates based on merit at every stage of recruitment and should not be regarded as exclusive to general category candidates.

The court directed the commission to conduct the mains again based on revised preliminary examination results and to proceed with the selection process accordingly. This order followed a writ petition filed by Pankaj Verma and two others.

Justice Manish Kumar Nigam also struck down the commission's Office Memorandum (OM) dated January 9, 2020, which restricted the adjustment of meritorious reserved category candidates into the unreserved pool solely to the final selection stage.

"An open/general category is open to all and is not reserved only for general category candidates. If a reserved category candidate, even though he has obtained more marks than the cut-off marks of the general category candidate, is excluded and ousted from the process of selection at the stage merely for the reason that he belongs to a reserved category. In my considered opinion, it would be the worst form of discrimination wholly impermissible under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution," Justice Nigam observed.

The recruitment drive was initiated on September 16, 2025, for 182 APO posts, comprising 27 unreserved, 67 Scheduled Caste (SC), 9 Scheduled Tribe (ST), 61 Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 18 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) vacancies.

Following the preliminary test on March 22, 2026, the UPPSC declared the result on April 30, 2026, shortlisting 2,856 candidates (15 times the number of advertised posts) for the mains held between June 28 and June 30, 2026.

While interviews were ongoing in October, the high court, through an interim order on September 28, 2026, stayed the declaration of the final results.

During the proceedings, supplementary affidavits filed by the commission revealed that 321 OBC candidates and 43 SC candidates had secured higher marks than the last shortlisted candidate in the unreserved category in the preliminary examination.

However, citing its January 9, 2020, OM, the UPPSC restricted all 364 high-scoring candidates to their respective reserved category lists instead of placing them in the open pool. This action prevented an equal number of reserved-category aspirants ranked lower from qualifying for the mains.

According to the petitioners, treating the unreserved list as an exclusive preserve for non-reserved applicants converted the open pool into a form of "communal reservation", violating Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution and Section 3(6) of the UP Public Services (Reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs) Act, 1994.