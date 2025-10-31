All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam Registration Extended, Check New Date Here

Registrations have been extended for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)- 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for Sainik schools can visit the official website of NTA to register for the exam by November 9, 2025. The previous deadline for registration was October 30, 2025. The deadline has been extended as NTA received various representations from candidates for extending the last date.

The deadline for submission of examination fees is November 10, 2025. The fees can be submitted by 11:50 pm on November 10. The correction in particulars of online application form can be done by November 12, 2025. Students can make corrections in parent's name, date of birth, gender, category and sub category, class, medium, photograph, signature, category certificate, date of birth certificate and studentship certificate.

The AISSEE- 2026 exam is scheduled for January 18, 2026. The exam is conducted for admission to Sainik schools including 69 new Sainik schools for Class 6 and approved 19 new Sainik schools for Class 9.

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 will be held in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based format with pen and paper (OMR sheet). For Class 6, the entrance examination will be conducted in 13 mediums, including Hindi and English for 300 marks with a duration of 150 minutes. Language will consist of 25 questions carrying 50 marks each, Mathematics will consist of 50 questions carrying three marks each, and Intelligence will consist of 25 questions carrying 50 marks. The Class 9 entrance examination will be held for 180 minutes.