AIIA To Collaborate With Australian University For Integration Of Ayurveda, Modern Medicine

AIIA has signed an MoU with Western Sydney University, Australia

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) will collaborate with Western Sydney University, Australia for research and developing guidelines for integrating Ayurveda principles with modern medicine. AIIA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Western Sydney University, Australia in New Delhi on November 22.

Professor Barney Glover, Vice Chancellor, Western Sydney University, Australia and Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) signed the MoU during the visit of the delegation led by Dan Tehan, Education Minister for Australian Government.

The memorandum was agreed and exchanged on the occasion of the event "India Australia International Education and Research Workshop" at Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi.

Mr. Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank', Human Resource Development Minister and Dan Tehan Minister for Education, Australian Government along with H.E Ms. Harinder Sidhu Australian High Commissioner to India.

"Both Institutions are committed to take the collaboration to the next Higher Level by identifying specific areas for collaboration in education, research and practices of Traditional medicine while ensuring the quality standards and also by encouraging investment in traditional medicine related infrastructure. Complementing the Traditional Ayurveda Medicine with conventional concepts of Modern Medicine is expected in generating scientific evidences that further help in contributing to the global healthcare," said Professor Barney Glover, Vice Chancellor WSU.

He added that India is a priority country among Australia's international partnerships.

He said that combining data-driven precision based technologies and Ayurvedic medicine will be a valuable contribution towards providing a better and safe health care system to the Universe, specifically towards developing a safe and effective integration of traditional and complementary medicine.

