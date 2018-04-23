Aligarh Muslim University To Increase BA LLB, LLM Intake Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is all set to increase the intake of students in the BA LLB and LLM courses of the Department of Law.

After the AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor approved the recommendations of the Department's Board of Studies, the university, from the 2018-19 academic session, will give admissions to 120 students in the BALLB course. Earlier, 100 students were admitted in the course.



The LLM course will now have an intake of 35 students instead of 25 and the admission test paper will consist of 50 percent objective and 50 percent subjective questions.



In a memo sent to Dean, Faculty of Law, Chairman, Department of Law among several others, the controller of examinations said the changes in the seats will be effective from the academic session 2018-2019 and shall be incorporated in the Guide to Admissions 2018-2019.



"The Vice-Chancellor in exercise of powers vested in him under Section 19(3) of AMU Act, 1920 and on behalf of the Faculty of Law and Academic Council has approved the recommendations of the Board of Studies, Department of Law held on March 20, 2018," said the memo.



