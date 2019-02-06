AKTU UPSEE 2019 Exam On April 15, Registration Open Till March 15

AKTU UPSEE 2019 exam will be held on April 15, registration is open till March 15

AKTU UPSEE 2019: AKTU or Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has opened the online registration window of the UPSEE 2019 entrance exam from last month and the registration process will be held till March 15. The Government of Uttar Pradesh, Technical Education Department, has consented AKTU, Uttar Pradesh, to supervise and control the state entrance examination, which is, Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination or UPSEE. According to the official notification, the AKTU UPSEE 2019 exam will be held on April 15.

The AKTU UPSEE online registration windows for both undergraduate and post graduate courses are open now on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

AKTU UPSEE 2019: Important Dates

Last date of UPSEE online registration: March 15, 2019 (17:00 HRS)

Online partial correction of filled and submitted form: March 15, 2019 to April 03, 2019 (17:00 HRS)

Download of UPSEE 2019 admit card: April 15, 2019 till date of Examination

UPSEE 2019 exam date: April 21, 2019

Declaration of result: Last Week of May 2019

Counselling: June - July 2019

Spot counselling: Last Week July 2019

AKTU UPSEE 2019: How to apply online

Follow these steps to apply for the UPSEE 2019:

Step One : Visit the official website of UPSEE 2019, upsee.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the application form link (Online Application Form for - B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree or Online Application Form for PG Courses - MCA,MBA,MCA Lateral Entry)

Step Three : On next page, apply for online registration

Step Four : Fill online application form

Step Five : Upload scanned photo and signature

Step Six : Pay examination fee

Step Seven : Download confirmation page

Click here for more Education News

