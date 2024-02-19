AISSEE 2024: Sainik School Entrance Examination Answer Key To Be Released Soon

AISSEE 2024: The examination was held on January 28.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 in the next few days. Those who have appeared in the examination for admission to Classes 6 and 9 can access the provisional answer key by visiting the official website.

The AISSEE 2024 examination was held on January 28, 2024, at various centres across the country. The paper for admission to Class 6 was held from 2pm to 4.30pm, and for Class 9, from 2pm to 5pm.

According to the official bulletin, the results will be announced six weeks after the examination.

AISSEE 2024 conducted for admission to classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE that prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers. Currently, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

For any assistance or clarifications, candidates can contact NTA at the following numbers: 011 40759000, 01169227700.

NTA Sainik School Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official AISSEE website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Select the AISSEE link on the homepage.

A new page will appear where candidates need to select the AISSEE answer key link.

Input the login credentials and submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Review and download the answer key.

Retain a hard copy for future reference.

Students seeking admission to Class 6 at Sainik schools must fall within the age range of 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2023. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted approval for the establishment of 35 new Sainik Schools, which will operate in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and state governments.

Admission for girls is open for Class 6, subject to the availability of vacancies.



The age criteria for female students are the same as those for boys. For admission to Class 9, candidates' age should be between 13 and 15 years as of March 31, 2024, and should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school.

