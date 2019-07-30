AISECT To Provide Free Training For Kerala Youth

AISECT's Siddharth Chaturvedi said Kerala has an unemployment rate of 12.5 per cent.

All India Society for Electronics & Computer Technology (AISECT), a leading social enterprise working in the area of skill development, has partnered with state-run Kerala Academy of Skills Excellence (KASE) to provide free training.

Close to 3,000 students who have passed Class 8 will be eligible to start in Palakkad and Ernakulam districts where skills would be provided in sectors including IT-ITES, electronics and hardware as per the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) guidelines.

KASE is the nodal agency for implementing the centrally-sponsored state-managed (CSSM) component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

Set to commence in the first week of August, each enrolled candidate will receive 240-440 hours of training based on their job roles spread over three months and the programme in these districts will end by March next year.

AISECT's Siddharth Chaturvedi said Kerala has an unemployment rate of 12.5 per cent.

"This programme will benefit the school dropouts and unemployed youth in the rural areas of Kerala. After the completion of the training, candidates will be assessed and certified besides they will organise Rozgar Melas at select locations to assist the candidates in securing jobs by connecting them to potential employers," said Mr Chaturvedi.

Launched in 1985, AISECT works in semi-urban and rural parts of the country to empower people and is spearheading numerous skill development initiatives of the Centre and the state.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.