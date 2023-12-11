AILET 2024 Exam: Answer Keys Released For BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD Papers

AILET 2024: Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys until 8am on December 12.

The National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi), on Monday released the answer keys for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) for BA LLB, LLM, and PhD examinations. Those who had appeared in the exam can access the answer keys by visiting the official NLU website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates have the opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys until 8am on December 12.

AILET 2024: Steps to raise objections

Go to the official NLU Delhi website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Sign in to your AILET account and click on 'view objections.'

Click on 'submit objection.'

Select the objection category and provide specific details.

Complete the submission of all objections and make the corresponding fee payment.

Throughout this process, candidates must verify that the question number in their candidate question booklet matches that in the master question booklet when submitting objections.

To raise objections, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 for each objection. The objection fee will be reimbursed only if the raised concern is deemed valid.

On December 10, 2023, the National Law University Delhi conducted the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) for admissions to BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD courses for the academic year 2024-25. The examination was held in pen and paper mode nationwide.

The AILET is conducted once a year for admission to BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programs each academic year. The exam serves as the gateway for admission to law programmes at NLU Delhi.