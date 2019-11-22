AIIMS PG 2020 Result, Cut Off Released; Mock Counselling From December 2

AIIMS PG Result 2020 released on the official website, 'aiimsexams.org'

AIIMS PG 2020 result has been released on the official website. The AIIMS PG January 2020 entrance exam was conducted in computer-based mode on November 17, 2019. The AIIMS PG results have been released for the courses available at New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh AIIMS. The Institute has released only the rank list for the AIIMS PG January 2020 exam.

The number of candidates included in the rank list is equivalent to 8 times the number of available seats in all AIIMS.

AIIMS PG January 2020 Rank List

"This is NOT the complete list of all candidates who have qualified (above 50th percentile) in the above examination. This list only includes those eligible candidates equivalent to 08 times the total number of seats available in all the above AIIMS," the AIIMS PG result notification said.

This list is Merit wise, NOT Roll Number wise and includes only those candidates who are eligible for online seat allocation/ counselling (08 times the total number of seats available in all the above AIIMS.

Currently, only the ranks of the candidates who have been shortlisted for counselling process has been released along with their respective roll numbers.

Total 3,623 candidates have been placed in the shortlist for counselling for MD, MS, M.Ch., and DM courses. Apart from the shortlist, the institute has also released branch-wise wait-list of candidates.

83 candidates have been shortlisted for MDS course counselling.

The cut off percentile for Unreserved category candidates is 96.070, for EWS category candidates is 81.982, for OBC candidates is 92.250, for SC category candidates is 76.239, and for ST category candidates is 52.224.

In case of MDS, the cut off for unreserved category is 99.150, for OBC category is 98.599, for SC category is 94.191, and for ST category is 80.211.

Admission to various Post graduate Courses (MD/MS/DM 6Yrs/M.Ch.6Yrs/MDS) in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur & Rishikesh for the January 2020 Session is through Online Seat Allocation/ Counselling process of AIIMS, New Delhi.

The mock round for seat allocation and counselling is expected to begin from December 2, 2019.

Candidates whose name has not been included in the rank list can check their score and percentile from the website on or after November 23, 2019.

