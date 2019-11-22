AIIMS PG Result Today @ Aiimsexams.org For January Session

AIIMS PG result will be announced at aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS PG result 2020: AIIMS will release the PG result for the January session admissions today. The AIIMS PG results will be announced on the official portal of AIIMS exams, aiimsexams.org. The entrance test for the January session was conducted in computer-based mode on November 17, 2019. The tentative date for result declaration is November 22, 2019, according to the schedule announced by AIIMS. The seat position details for various All Indian Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMSs) are available now on the official portal.

AIIMS PG entrance test is being held for more 500 seats available in 7 AIIMSs.

"Final results for all courses will only be available on AIIMS website at www.aiimsexams.org. Result of individual candidate will NOT be informed on telephone and candidates are requested NOT to make call to the Examination Section for such information," according to the official AIIMS PG entrance notification.

However, according to the official notification, the marks of individual candidate will be made available on AIIMS website on completion of the admission process.

AIIMS will, tentatively, begin mock round for counselling on December 2, 2019. Details of the counselling process and schedule will be notified separately on the official website.

AIIMS PG result 2020: Seat position

Candidates who are waiting for the AIIMS PG result may check the seat position of various AIIMSs here:

According to the latest seat position, AIIMS New Delhi has 152 seats for MD/MS and a total of 169 seats in all courses.

AIIMS Bhopal: 50

AIIMS Bhubaneswar: 64

AIIMS Jodhpur: 59

AIIMS Patna: 65

AIIMS Raipur: 61

AIIMS Rishikesh: 78

"The number of seat displayed at the time of declaration of result shall be final for admission in that session. No seat shall be added after declaration of result," the AIIMS PG notification said.

