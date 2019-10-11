AIIMS PG 2020: Final registration date extended for January exam

AIIMS has extended the last date to complete the final registration process for the AIIMS PG entrance exam which will be conducted in January 2020. Earlier the last date to complete the process was October 11 which has now been extended to October 16, 2019. Consequently, all other application related activities have been pushed further.

The status of the final registration (accepted or rejected) will be released on the AIIMS website on October 23, 2019. The last date to submit documents for regularization of rejected application is October 29, 2019.

Candidates who will complete their Internship period of 12 months compulsory rotating Internship/Practical training on or before January 31, 2020 are also eligible to apply for AIIMS PG January 2020.

The entrance test will be conducted in computer-based mode on November 17, 2019. The result is expected to be released five days later, i.e. on November 22, 2019.

AIIMS will, tentatively, begin mock round for counselling on December 2, 2019. Details of the counselling process and schedule will be notified separately on the official website.

No application fee is charged for Basic Registration process, but during the Final Registration process General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1500 and SC/ ST/ EWS category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1200. Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities are exempted from paying any application fee.

AIIMS conducts PG entrance exam twice in a year - once for admission in January session and again for admission in July session. The Basic Registration for AIIMS PG July 2020 session will begin on November 27, 2019.

