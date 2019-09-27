AIIMS Begins Final Registration Process For AIIMS PG January 2020 Session

AIIMS PG January 2020 final registration process begins online

AIIMS began the final registration process for AIIMS PG January 2020 exam today. Candidates who completed the basic registration process for AIIMS PG exam can now complete the application process. The last date to complete Final Registration process is October 11, 2019. After the Final Registration process is over, applicants will be able to check their application status on October 21. Last date for submission of required documents for regularization of rejected application is October 25, 2019.

AIIMS will allot roll numbers and upload admit cards for the entrance test on the website on November 6, 2019.

The entrance test will be conducted in computer-based mode on November 17, 2019. The tentative date for result declaration is November 22, 2019.

AIIMS will, tentatively, begin mock round for counselling on December 2, 2019. Details of the counselling process and schedule will be notified separately on the official website.

No application fee is charged for Basic Registration process, but during the Final Registration process General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1500 and SC/ ST/ EWS category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1200. Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities are exempted from paying any application fee.

AIIMS conducts PG entrance exam twice in a year - once for admission in January session and again for admission in July session. The Basic Registration for AIIMS PG July 2020 session will begin on November 27, 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.