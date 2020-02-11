AIIMS PG July 2020: Edit Option For Basic Registration Postponed

AIIMS PG July 2020: Edit option schedule for Basic Registration has been changed

AIIMS has revised the schedule for edit option of Basic Registration for AIIMS PG July 2020. Earlier the edit option for candidates who have completed the Basic Registration process was to commence on February 12 and close on February 14. After the schedule revision, the process will now start on February 17 and end on February 19, 2020.

After editing the application, applicants will be able to check the status of their application and correct images in their application form from February 20 to February 24.

AIIMS, in 2018, had introduced two-stage registration process for its entrance exams (AIIMS PG and AIIMS MBBS) - Basic Registration, and Final Registration.

Basic Registration is the first step in the application process. In this stage, candidates need to provide only basic details and upload images. These details are screened and a candidate is allowed enough time to make corrections. Basic Registration is free of cost.

Only those candidates whose application is accepted in the Basic Registration stage will be allowed to complete the final registration stage. In this stage candidates have to fill qualification details and select exam city etc. Application fee is also paid at the final registration stage.

Candidates, who wish to appear for the July 2020 AIIMS PG exam, should make sure that they exercise the edit option and make required corrections in their application form. The details filled in at this stage cannot be changed later.

In the notice released by AIIMS, the corresponding exam authority said that a majority of rejection was due to improper filling of details in the application form other than the educational qualification. The two-stage process is expected to reduce the rejections which stem from wrong or incomplete information provided at the time of application.

