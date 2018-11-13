AIIMS To Adopt Two-Stage Registration Method To Reduce Application Rejection

AIIMS MBBS 2019: AIIMS will follow the Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration (PAAR) model for MBBS application as well. The PAAR model was adopted earlier for AIIMS PG applications. AIIMS conducts PG entrance exam twice in a year. The PAAR model removed the necessity to register twice. Now candidates need to complete basic registration only once and apply for one or both the exams by completing the final registration process separately.

In the notice released by AIIMS, the corresponding exam authority said that a majority of rejection was due to improper filling of details in the application form other than the educational qualification. The two-stage process is expected to reduce the rejections which stem from wrong or incomplete information provided at the time of application.

The two-stage process will include a Basic Registration and a final registration. The basic registration process will be conducted much in advance. In this stage, candidates will need to provide only basic details and upload images. These details will be screened and a candidate will be allowed enough time to make corrections. Basic Registration will be free of cost.

Students who complete basic registration will only be allowed to complete the final registration when the process starts. In this stage candidates will have to fill qualification details and select exam city etc.

The two-stage process will also reduce anomalies which are caused due to application form deadlines.

The PAAR model will be implemented by AIIMS from 2019. The first Basic registration process is expected to initiate in the second week of November 2018 with final registration for AIIMS MBBS 2019 in February 2019.

