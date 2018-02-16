AIIMS PG 2018: Open Counselling On February 21; Registration Process Begins Tomorrow AIIMS has announced the schedule for open counselling for admission to PG courses. The open counselling session will be held on February 21, 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS PG 2018: Open Counselling On February 21; Know How To Register New Delhi: AIIMS has announced the schedule for open counselling for admission to PG courses. The open counselling session will be held on February 21, 2018. The open counselling session will be conducted at the Jawaharlal Auditorium, AIIMS, New Delhi. The details of vacant seats as of now are available on the AIIMS website. Candidates who wish to participate in the AIIMS PG open counselling will need to register on the official website.





The registration process for open counselling will begin on the official website on February 17, 2018 at 10:00 am and will close on February 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm. Candidates who participate in the open coun selling on February 21 will have to produce their registration slip at the time of counselling along with all other original documents.





Final position of the vacant seats will be available on the official website on February 19, 2018. Apart from the seats which remained vacant after the second round of counselling, open counselling will also be held for seats which fall vacant by way of surrender/resignation henceforth till 1:00 pm on February 19, 2018.





Any resignation request received along with the penalty amount by way of demand draft will be deemed as resignation and the seat thus vacated will be submitted for open counselling. Any seat which falls vacant after 1:00 pm on February 19, 2018 will be advertised in the next session, that is in July 2018.





