AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 To Be Out Today: Steps To Check Scorecard And Merit List

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to announce the AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 today, July 10, on its official examination portal. Candidates who appeared for the AIIMS BSc Paramedical entrance examination held on July 4, 2026, will be able to check their scorecards, merit list and qualifying status online.

Along with the result, AIIMS is likely to release the rank list and merit PDF, which will determine eligibility for the counselling process and admission to BSc paramedical courses offered across participating AIIMS institutes.

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026: How To Check Scorecard?

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

Visit the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the 'Results' section on the homepage.

Select Academic Courses and open the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2026 link.

Download the merit list PDF and search for your roll number.

Log in using your registration credentials to access and download the individual scorecard.

Save a copy for future admission and counselling purposes.

What Happens After AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026?

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will become eligible for the AIIMS Paramedical counselling process. Admissions will be granted on the basis of the candidate's rank, category, seat availability and successful document verification.

AIIMS will announce the detailed counselling schedule, choice filling and seat allocation process separately after the declaration of results. Applicants are advised to keep checking the official AIIMS examination portal for the latest updates regarding counselling and admission.