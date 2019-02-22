AIIMS Begins Open Counselling For 232 Vacant Postgraduate Seats

AIIMS open counselling For PG Seats begins, 2450 participate

Open counselling for vacant postgraduate seats in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun. A total of 2450 candidates have registered to participate in the counselling for MD/ MS/ MCh (6YRS)/DM (6YRS) seats including 60 candidates from ST category and 244 from SC category. "...for filling up the following Postgraduate Seats for January, 2019 session which remained vacant after 3rd round of counseling and other seats which fell vacant by way of surrender/ resignation etc. (after confirmation in 1st ,2nd and 3rd Counseling)," reads the official notice.

The open counselling is being held at Jawaharlal Auditorium, AIIMS, New Delhi.

"The selected candidates are required to report for Medical Examination on 25-02-2019 at 9.30 A.M. in the respective AIIMS," the notice reads further.

Candidates who had qualified the AIIMS PG entrance exam with not less than 50 percentile of marks are eligible for this counselling.

Registration for the counselling was held from February 15 to February 18.

"In case during the Open Counseling if any ST seats remain vacant (after calling all eligible candidates of ST category) then seat will be transferred to SC category & vice-versa," the notice reads. Seats, belonging to the reserved categories, will be made available to the general category if they remain vacant even after interchanging of SC, ST seats.

The counselling is being held for filling up seats at AIIMS New Delhi, Jodhpur, Rishikesh, Raipur, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Bhopal.

