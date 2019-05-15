AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 Soon @ Aiimsexams.org; Details Here

AIIMS MBBS admit card will be released soon on aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019: AIIMS MBBS admit card is expected to be released today. AIIMS MBBS entrance exam will be held on May 25 and 26 and according to an earlier notification by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the admit cards are expected to be released on the official website -- aiimsexams.org -- on May 15. AIIMS will conduct the entrance exam for selecting candidates for MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your AIIMS MBBS admit card:

Step 1 - Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2 - Click on the admit card link

Step 3 - On next page open, enter your registration details

Step 4 - Submit the details

Step 5 - Download your AIIMS MBBS admit card from the next page open

NEET 2019 has already been conducted for medical and dental undergraduate courses across India. AIIMS and JIPMER conducts entrance exams separately for MBBS admission.

