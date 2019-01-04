AIIMS MBBS 2019: Basic Registration Date Extended

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Registration Date Extended: Check New Date

Basic registration process for AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam has been extended till January 14. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has notified the new dates for online registration. After the completion of the basic registration process, AIIMS will screen the applications and only those applications which are complete and correct will be eligible to register further. The candidature list will be released on January 16. Candidates will be given a chance to complete or correct the application till January 22.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: How To Do PAAR Basic Registration @ Aiimsexams.org

The final registration which was supposed to begin on January 29 will now begin on February 21. The registration process will continue till March 12.

However there is no change in the exam date. As per the old schedule, AIIMS MBBS entrance exam will be held on May 25 and 26. Admit cards will be released on May 15.

AIIMS will conduct the entrance exam for selecting candidates for MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

Click here for more Education News