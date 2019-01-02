AIIMS MBBS Basic Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here

AIIMS MBBS 2019 will be held on May 25 and 26.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The basic registration process for the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam will be concluded on January 3, 2019. AIIMS MBBS basic registration is first step of the newly introduced two tier registration procedure by All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences for the entrance exam for selecting candidates for admission in its graduate programme. The exam taken by more than 2.5 lakh medical aspirants annually, is one of the biggest exams, after the NTA supervised NEET. The AIIMS MBBS registration can be done from the official website, aiimsexams.org.

The final registration process will continue till March, 2019.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Online Application: Step by step procedure of basic registration

Follow these steps for AIIMS MBBS and nursing admission registration:

Step 1: Visit www.aiimsexams.org and click on "Academic Courses" tab

Step 2: Click on Basic Registration for Undergraduate Courses as shown by purple box and yellow arrow.

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: After generating Registration ID and password, use them to login from Applicant Login Zone to complete next process - uploading sigital images of photograph, signature and thumb impression.

Prepare the digital images as describe in instruction to prepare digital images link to avoid rejection of basic registration form. Upload the digital images and click the submit button. The digital images uploaded by you will be scrutinized for the quality and adherence to instructions. It may upto 7-10 days for this process depending upon the number of applicants. You are advised to regularly check the status in MyPage after login.

Step 5: Print the registration form

Only those candidates whose basic registration is completed successfully will be allowed for the final process.

After the basic registration candidates will be informed about the errors in their application form and will be given adequate time to edit the same.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 will be held on May 25 and 26. The exam will be held for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

Click here for more Education News