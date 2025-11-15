AIIMS INI-CET 2026 Results To Be Announced Shortly, Check Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will shortly announce the results for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

The results will be declared in PDF format. Candidates will be required to enter their registration ID and password.

Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexam.ac.in

Step 2: Search for 'INI CET' section under the 'Academic Courses' tab

Step 3: Click on the link with the name 'Result of INI CET Nov 2025 Session'

Step 4: Enter your roll number to check qualifying status

Step 5: Visit the candidate login page

Step 6: Enter Registration ID and Password

Step 7: The INI CET 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

The INI-CET January 2026 exam was conducted on November 9, 2025 for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch. (6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS and MD (Hospital Administration)] for AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2026 session.

The minimum percentile required for qualifying AIIMS INI CET 2026 includes several parameters. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved category including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), EWS, Sponsored and Foreign Nationals need 50th percentile. For those belonging to the OBC, SC, ST, PwBD and Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh) seats, require 45th percentile.

