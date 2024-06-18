AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

​​​​​AIIMS BSc (Hons.) Nursing 2024 Result: The AIIMS BSc (Hons) Nursing 2024 result is likely to be released soon. Candidates will be able to check the rank list by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: Steps To Check Result

Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate to the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result 2024 link on the homepage

Click on AIIMS BSc Nursing Results 2024

Enter the login credentials

Open the rank list and download the PDF for further references

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: Educational Qualification

Students must have passed the Intermediate (10 + 2) exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as main subjects with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, six new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were established in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh, similar to AIIMS in New Delhi. Starting from the academic session in August 2013, these institutions began offering the BSc (Hons) Nursing course, admitting 60 students each.

Counselling and admissions for these six new AIIMS are managed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.