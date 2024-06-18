Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: Students must have passed the Intermediate exam with PCB as main subjects with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: Results can be checked by visiting official website.

​​​​​AIIMS BSc (Hons.) Nursing 2024 Result: The AIIMS BSc (Hons) Nursing 2024 result is likely to be released soon. Candidates will be able to check the rank list by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: Steps To Check Result

  • Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Navigate to the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result 2024 link on the homepage
  • Click on AIIMS BSc Nursing Results 2024
  • Enter the login credentials
  • Open the rank list and download the PDF for further references

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: Educational Qualification

Students must have passed the Intermediate (10 + 2) exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as main subjects with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, six new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were established in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh, similar to AIIMS in New Delhi. Starting from the academic session in August 2013, these institutions began offering the BSc (Hons) Nursing course, admitting 60 students each.

Counselling and admissions for these six new AIIMS are managed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AIIMS Nursing Entrance Exam Ranks, AIIMS Nursing Entrance Exam Results, AIIMS Nurse
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
QS World University Rankings 2025: Top 5 Universities In Asia
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details
Next Article
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;