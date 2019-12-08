AIIMS Announces Nursing, Biotechnology, Paramedical Admission Details

The registration process for AIIMS BSc, MSc admission would close on January 16.

Admission to BSc and MSc courses in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would be through entrance examinations, details of which have been announced. AIIMS BSc Nursing, BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) and BSc (paramedical courses) admission entrance exam would be held on June 6, 20 and 28. The exam for admission to MSc Nursing, MSc Biotechnology and other MSc courses will be held on June 6 and July 4. Registration for the exam would begin on December 13 for MSc course and December 12 for BSc course.

10+2 pass candidates are eligible for the BSc programmes and graduates are eligible for the MSc programmes. Candidates with Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from any institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and Registration as nurse, RN, RM (registered nurse, registered midwife) with any State Nursing Council along with 10+2 qualification can apply for BSc Nursing post-basic course.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new programme for medical graduates in collaboration with Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Integrated Defence Staff (IDS). The programme, Post Graduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters (PGCMDM) is of six months duration and will be offered under the School of Health Sciences at AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Jodhpur, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences Punjgutta- Hyderabad and AIIMS Saket Nagar- Bhopal from January 2020 session.

