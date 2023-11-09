AIIMS Bhopal Invites Job Applications For Medical Officer With Salary Rs 89,000

AIIMS Bhopal.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited applications for hiring Medical Officer (General Duty) on contractual basis from eligible MBBS doctors. The institute will conduct Walk-in-Interview for selecting the eligible candidate to the post. The date of interview has been scheduled for November 16, 2023 at AIIMS, Bhopal.

The job vacancy is open for four positions. Candidates for the four positions will be selected from each of the categories including unreserved, Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). The monthly pay to the candidates selected will be Rs 89,000 per month.

The hiring will initially be done for a period of six months which will further be extendable to another six months or one year maximum, whichever is earlier, the institute noted.

Eligibility

The maximum age limit of the candidates applying to the post can be 40 years of age.

In an official notification released on the website, AIIMS Bhopal mentioned, “Candidate should possess a recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part II of Third Schedule should also fulfil specified in sub (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The candidate must have permanent registration with Medical Council of India/National Medical Council.”

Application fees

The application fees for candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS is Rs 1,000. No application fees will be charged from PwBD/SC/ST and women candidates.