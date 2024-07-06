Advertisement
AIET 2024: Results Out For All India Entrance Test, Check Interview Dates

2024-07-06
New Delhi:


The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has announced the results for the All India Entrance Test (AIET)–2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the AIET to check the results. NLU Delhi

Candidates can download their official AIET -2024 scorecards by logging into their account on the AIET 2024 portal through university website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The university has published the list of qualified candidates on the official website. 
The exam was held on June 30, 2024 for admission to Joint Masters/ LLM in Intellectual Property (IP) Law and Management. 

The candidates who have secured a minimum of 50% of the marks in the entrance examination are eligible for next step of admission procedure. In the case of SC/ST candidates, the qualifying marks are 40%.

Only two times the number of available seats will be called for the interview based on the performance in the written entrance examination.  The candidates shortlisted for the interview will be required to submit two Letters of Recommendation (LORs).

The LORs will be required to be uploaded by the eligible candidate on their applicant portal by July 10, 2024. The interview will be held on July 12, 2024 in online mode. 

