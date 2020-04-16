AICTE, UGC Working On Alternative Calendar, Modalities For Semester Exam

AICTE and UGC are working on modalities to conduct semester exams

Highlights AICTE, UGC will release an alternative calendar for ongoing semester.

Students can complete mandatory summer internship in December.

Online classes will continue during the extended lockdown.

AICTE, in a relief to students all over the country, has directed engineering and management institutes to not demand payment of fees until the lockdown period is lifted and normalcy is restored. The council will release further guidelines in this regard soon. The decision comes after the council came across reports that certain standalone institutes had insisted students pay the fees including admission fees during the lockdown.

The Council has also clarified ambiguity around the disbursal of Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS). The Council says that in view of the ongoing lockdown and restricted access to internet, the activities pertaining to the scholarship scheme for the current academic year (2020-21) have been delayed. However, the scheme will be continued as in past once the lockdown is lifted. AICTE will come out with a calendar of events laying down fresh timelines soon.

Another area of concern for students in technical and management institutes is summer internships. The council has assuaged their fears by saying that students who are not able to pursue their summer internship during the lockdown can pursue internships from home. In case the same is not possible, they can fulfill the mandatory requirement in December 2020.

AICTE has also clarified that online classes for the current semester will be continued during the extended lockdown. UGC and AICTE will release a revised calendar in this regard.

As for semester exams, UGC has constituted a committee for recommendations on modalities of conduct of examination, award of marks, and passing criteria in the exam. Directions in this regard will be released separately.

Addressing the problems with internet connectivity and accessibility in certain rural areas, AICTE has requested colleges and institutes to allow students of other colleges/institutes in their vicinity to access their campus internet facility. Attendance rule for online classes will also be relaxed for students in certain rural areas.

